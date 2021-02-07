Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (PBB.F) (FRA:PBB) PT Set at €10.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (PBB.F) (FRA:PBB) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PBB. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (PBB.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (PBB.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €8.94 ($10.52).

FRA:PBB opened at €8.37 ($9.84) on Wednesday. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG has a 1 year low of €10.36 ($12.19) and a 1 year high of €15.46 ($18.19). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €8.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €7.03.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides real estate and public investment finance in Europe and the United States. Its real estate financing activities include a range of financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

