Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Lifted by Analyst

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gladstone Investment in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ GAIN opened at $11.65 on Friday. Gladstone Investment has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $13.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average is $9.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.84 million, a P/E ratio of -21.57 and a beta of 1.44.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Gladstone Investment had a negative net margin of 34.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 5.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 462,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 25,030 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 5.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the third quarter worth about $809,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

