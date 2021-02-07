ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) vs. O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Financial Comparison

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) and O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

ReneSola has a beta of 2.62, suggesting that its share price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, O2Micro International has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

40.4% of ReneSola shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.2% of O2Micro International shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of O2Micro International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ReneSola and O2Micro International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReneSola 0 0 1 0 3.00 O2Micro International 0 0 1 0 3.00

ReneSola presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential downside of 49.39%. O2Micro International has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential downside of 12.66%. Given O2Micro International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe O2Micro International is more favorable than ReneSola.

Profitability

This table compares ReneSola and O2Micro International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReneSola -12.12% 6.09% 2.85% O2Micro International 4.88% 3.64% 3.02%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ReneSola and O2Micro International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReneSola $119.12 million 7.58 -$8.83 million $0.35 67.74 O2Micro International $60.93 million 3.96 -$5.04 million ($0.29) -31.59

O2Micro International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ReneSola. O2Micro International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ReneSola, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services. Further, the company generates and sells electricity. As of February 28, 2019, it operated approximately 100 solar power projects with an aggregate capacity of 232 MW. ReneSola Ltd. has operations in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Malaysia, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products. Its products are primarily used in the consumer electronics, computer, industrial, communication, and automotive markets for applications, including LCD and LED monitors, LCD and LED televisions, notebook and tablet computers, low/zero emission vehicles, mobile phones, power tools, energy efficient technology relating to batteries, LED lighting, including general lighting and portable electronics devices. The company sells its products through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, or distributors to OEMs, ODMs, and module makers. It also licenses its proprietary intellectual property to third parties; and provides design and engineering support services. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

