T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Shares Gap Up to $2.40

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.40, but opened at $3.73. T2 Biosystems shares last traded at $3.08, with a volume of 776,315 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTOO. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on T2 Biosystems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $2.60 to $2.40 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.57.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1.42.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that T2 Biosystems, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 34.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,203,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 566,115 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in T2 Biosystems by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 499,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 193,283 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the 3rd quarter valued at $350,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in T2 Biosystems during the third quarter worth $299,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the third quarter worth $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTOO)

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

