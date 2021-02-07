AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) (TSE:AT) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.72

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) (TSE:AT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$23.72 and last traded at C$23.44, with a volume of 246643 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.69.

AT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Haywood Securities raised their price target on AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$10.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$9.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$10.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$2.60 to C$7.15 in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Get AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of C$1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 840.97.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) (TSE:AT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$26.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$22.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Rachel Kapcan sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.03, for a total value of C$657,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,284,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$36,626,466.10. Also, Director Roger Dent sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.24, for a total transaction of C$212,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$424,800. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,646.

About AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) (TSE:AT)

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

Featured Article: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.