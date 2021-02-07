Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.14

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.14 and last traded at $18.02, with a volume of 2080 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.80.

Several research analysts recently commented on LNTH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Lantheus in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Lantheus from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lantheus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.03 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. Lantheus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $88.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 15,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,220. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lantheus by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Lantheus during the third quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine.

