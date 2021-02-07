Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $99.11

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $99.11 and last traded at $98.83, with a volume of 175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.18.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Appleton Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 1,378.5% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 124,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after buying an additional 115,667 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $770,000. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 17,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 31,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,716,000.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

