ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $105.55

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $105.55 and last traded at $104.72, with a volume of 194415 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.21.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.46.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TQQQ. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $364,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $3,891,000.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

