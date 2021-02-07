iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Hits New 52-Week High at $72.16

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $72.16 and last traded at $72.16, with a volume of 1155 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.59.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 42.6% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,750,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,464,000 after purchasing an additional 630,079 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

