H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) PT Raised to $3.50

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) had its price objective increased by Desjardins from $3.25 to $3.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of H2O Innovation from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of HEOFF stock opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $196.34 million, a PE ratio of -122.00 and a beta of 0.70. H2O Innovation has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $2.92.

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.27 million during the quarter. H2O Innovation had a positive return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 1.57%.

About H2O Innovation

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

