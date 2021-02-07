Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Downgraded by Barclays

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Monday, December 7th. AlphaValue lowered Johnson Matthey to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

JMPLY stock opened at $80.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.58. Johnson Matthey has a 52-week low of $39.70 and a 52-week high of $85.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.44.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.