Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on IFNNY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Infineon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.
Infineon Technologies stock opened at $41.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a PE ratio of 132.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.27. Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.55.
About Infineon Technologies
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.
