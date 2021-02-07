Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on IFNNY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Infineon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies stock opened at $41.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a PE ratio of 132.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.27. Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.55.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.32%. On average, analysts forecast that Infineon Technologies will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.