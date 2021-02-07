Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Lifted to “Hold” at Danske

Danske upgraded shares of Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KKOYY opened at $13.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.14. Kesko Oyj has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $13.90.
Kesko Oyj Company Profile
Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur
Receive News & Ratings for Kesko Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kesko Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.