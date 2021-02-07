Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target lifted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.58% from the company’s previous close.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $29.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

Get Snap alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $63.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.94. The firm has a market cap of $94.82 billion, a PE ratio of -84.85 and a beta of 1.29. Snap has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $64.44.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,511 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $379,005.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 250,884 shares in the company, valued at $12,659,606.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 89,149 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total transaction of $3,538,323.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,898,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,352,655.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 533,831 shares of company stock valued at $23,271,105 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Snap by 47.1% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,515,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,204,000 after buying an additional 1,445,926 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Snap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,246,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Snap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,179,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Snap by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,162,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Snap by 293.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,120,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,252,000 after purchasing an additional 835,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.