Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $34.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 66.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Interfor from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Interfor from $35.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Interfor from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Interfor stock opened at $21.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.58 and its 200-day moving average is $14.37. Interfor has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $21.82.

Interfor Corp. engages in the manufacture of wood products. It harvests and purchases logs which are sorted by species, size, and quality. Its products include appearance timbers, decking, framing, furniture, industial packaging, paneling, windows, and doors. The company was founded on May 6, 1963 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

