Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RICOY. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Ricoh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Ricoh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RICOY opened at $8.18 on Friday. Ricoh has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $11.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average of $6.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of -54.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.07). Ricoh had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ricoh will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ricoh Company Profile

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. It offers multifunctional printers, printers, industrial inkjet, garment and production printers, 3D printers, projectors, video and web conference systems, and interactive whiteboards. The company also provides digital, spherical, single lens reflex, action, and FA cameras; and automotive stereo cameras, automotive precision machined parts, and small and low energy mobile ICs.

