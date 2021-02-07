Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) PT Raised to $220.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $213.00 to $220.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.93.

ODFL stock opened at $209.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.52. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $105.80 and a fifty-two week high of $213.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

