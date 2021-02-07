Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) PT Raised to $220.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $213.00 to $220.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.04% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.93.
ODFL stock opened at $209.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.52. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $105.80 and a fifty-two week high of $213.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.
In related news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Old Dominion Freight Line
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
Recommended Story: Fibonacci Channel
Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.