Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CMWAY)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Commonwealth Bank of Australia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now anticipates that the company will earn $3.11 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.43.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.
About Commonwealth Bank of Australia
Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Retail Banking Services, Business and Private Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services and Corporate Centre.
