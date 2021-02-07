Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Upgraded to “Buy” by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ROYMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Royal Mail from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Royal Mail from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Royal Mail from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

OTCMKTS:ROYMY opened at $11.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.89. Royal Mail has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $11.59.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

