Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Price Target to $46.00

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 60.00% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC upgraded shares of Saputo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

Saputo stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.50. Saputo has a 52 week low of $20.77 and a 52 week high of $31.44.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

