Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Price Target to $46.00

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 60.00% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC upgraded shares of Saputo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

Saputo stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.50. Saputo has a 52 week low of $20.77 and a 52 week high of $31.44.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

