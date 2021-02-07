Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SIEGY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of SIEGY opened at $80.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $31.62 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.19.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.29. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 6.43%. Analysts anticipate that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

