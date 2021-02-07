St. James’ Place’s (STJPF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on STJPF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. St. James’s Place currently has an average rating of Hold.

STJPF opened at $16.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.76. St. James’s Place has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $16.83.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

