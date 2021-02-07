KeyCorp Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $5.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.88. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $1,625.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q3 2021 earnings at $5.57 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CMG. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,348.00 to $1,437.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,640.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,492.32.

CMG opened at $1,506.88 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $415.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,553.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,427.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,303.01. The company has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 733.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 5,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,508.40, for a total transaction of $7,635,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,774,446. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total value of $50,062,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,083 shares of company stock valued at $69,777,062 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

