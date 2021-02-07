National Bank Financial Reaffirms “Outperform Overweight” Rating for Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU)

National Bank Financial restated their outperform overweight rating on shares of Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BBU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.33.

BBU opened at $38.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.61 and its 200 day moving average is $33.59. Brookfield Business Partners has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $46.88.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($1.10). Brookfield Business Partners had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. As a group, analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,716,879 shares of company stock worth $237,694,810.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,523,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,360,000 after purchasing an additional 337,598 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 599.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 160,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 137,710 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,214,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,720,000 after buying an additional 93,808 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 596,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,224,000 after buying an additional 20,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

