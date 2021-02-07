Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.25 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aluminum Corp of China Ltd’s principal activity is the production and distribution of alumina and primary aluminum. Other activities include the manufacturing of mechanical equipment and distribution of ceramic products and provision of repair and maintenance services for electrical plant and machinery. “

Shares of NYSE ACH opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.23 and a beta of 1.72. Aluminum Co. of China has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $9.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 262,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 97,053 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 136,158 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 86,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 21,980 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Aluminum Co. of China

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as chemical alumina and metal gallium.

