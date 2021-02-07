Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) to “Buy”

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.25 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.93% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “PHX Minerals Inc. is an oil and natural gas mineral company. Its property principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico and Arkansas. PHX Minerals Inc., formerly known as PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC., is based in OKLAHOMA CITY. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PHX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on PHX Minerals in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.70 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on PHX Minerals from $1.25 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

NYSE:PHX opened at $3.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.06. PHX Minerals has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.21.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 78.94% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $4.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that PHX Minerals will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 11,297 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in PHX Minerals by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 15,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in PHX Minerals by 44.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 71,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned perpetual ownership of 252,443 net mineral acres; leased 17,091 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,510 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 125 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

