McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Given New $226.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $219.00 to $226.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price target on McKesson from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded McKesson from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $188.57.

MCK opened at $183.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.18. McKesson has a twelve month low of $112.60 and a twelve month high of $187.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

In other McKesson news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total value of $82,044.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total value of $1,015,603.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,515,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,563 shares of company stock worth $2,868,196 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth $65,016,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $72,343,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 11.3% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,335,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,741,000 after purchasing an additional 338,912 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 5.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,638,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,338,000 after purchasing an additional 291,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth $30,089,000. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

