AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AnaptysBio, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies for inflammation and immuno-oncology primarily in the Unites states. AnaptysBio, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised AnaptysBio from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Truist increased their price objective on AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised AnaptysBio from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AnaptysBio has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.43.

ANAB opened at $29.21 on Wednesday. AnaptysBio has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.27 and a 200-day moving average of $21.76. The company has a market capitalization of $798.84 million, a PE ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 0.15.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.15). Equities analysts forecast that AnaptysBio will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 357.4% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmoplantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AnaptysBio (ANAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.