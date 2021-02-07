Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.89.
VC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visteon from $28.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Visteon from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Visteon from $105.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.
In related news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.31, for a total transaction of $101,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,350 shares in the company, valued at $808,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of Visteon stock opened at $139.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Visteon has a 12-month low of $38.69 and a 12-month high of $147.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.24 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.61.
Visteon Company Profile
Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.
Featured Article: Net Asset Value
Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.