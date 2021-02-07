Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.89.

VC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visteon from $28.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Visteon from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Visteon from $105.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

In related news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.31, for a total transaction of $101,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,350 shares in the company, valued at $808,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Visteon by 56.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 16,646 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 81.0% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the third quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 44.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 4.2% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 108,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the period.

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $139.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Visteon has a 12-month low of $38.69 and a 12-month high of $147.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.24 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.61.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

