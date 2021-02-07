Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.37 Per Share (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas anticipates that the pharmaceutical company will earn $2.37 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at $9.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.18 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.44.

VRTX stock opened at $215.26 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $197.47 and a fifty-two week high of $306.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $231.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a market cap of $55.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,749,354 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $886,122,000 after buying an additional 140,270 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,501,955 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $952,952,000 after buying an additional 23,572 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,239,810 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $605,443,000 after buying an additional 86,724 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,900,157 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $517,071,000 after buying an additional 91,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,614,043 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $439,213,000 after purchasing an additional 60,494 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $217.36 per share, with a total value of $3,260,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,035 shares in the company, valued at $3,920,087.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total value of $86,624.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,639,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

