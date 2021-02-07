Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Upgraded by Investec to Buy

Investec upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RDY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.00.

NYSE:RDY opened at $65.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.45. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.21 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $73.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 185.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $106,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products.

