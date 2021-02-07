Piper Sandler Raises Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Price Target to $135.00

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fulgent Genetics’ Q4 2020 earnings at $4.36 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.36 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on FLGT. BTIG Research lowered Fulgent Genetics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Fulgent Genetics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Fulgent Genetics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulgent Genetics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.00.

Shares of FLGT opened at $141.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.06 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.38. Fulgent Genetics has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $159.43.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.69. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $101.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.73 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Bolger sold 4,269 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $188,860.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,644 shares in the company, valued at $205,450.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 100,000 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $4,617,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,891,456.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,283 shares of company stock worth $7,125,530. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLGT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 123.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,586,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,535,000 after purchasing an additional 878,154 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 57.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,238,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,608,000 after purchasing an additional 450,599 shares in the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter worth about $13,114,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 97.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 265,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,637,000 after purchasing an additional 130,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 896.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 93,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

