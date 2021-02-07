Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Downgraded to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $19.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyliion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Hyliion in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Hyliion in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of HYLN stock opened at $15.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.98. Hyliion has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $58.66.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.36). On average, equities analysts forecast that Hyliion will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Hyliion in the fourth quarter worth about $2,943,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyliion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hyliion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Hyliion in the fourth quarter worth $3,333,000. 4.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hyliion Company Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Cedar Park, Texas.

