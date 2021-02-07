Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $5.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Essentra plc manufactures and supplies specialty plastic, fiber, foam and packaging products. The Company produces plastic molded and adhesive coated foam and metal products, custom bonded fiber and foam components, self adhesive tear tape, labels, products and technologies. Essentra plc is headquartered in Milton Keynes, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of OTCMKTS FLRAF opened at $4.36 on Thursday. Essentra has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average is $3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of -0.49.

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Components, Packaging, and Filters. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

