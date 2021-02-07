Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on COG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.29.

Shares of NYSE COG opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.19. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $22.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COG. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 48,265 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1,002.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 571,769 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,925,000 after buying an additional 519,921 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,376 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 9,763 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 104,001 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,419 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

