Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY)

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
ELUXY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Monday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.00.
Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) stock opened at $50.10 on Wednesday. AB Electrolux has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30.
About AB Electrolux (publ)
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances. It operates through four segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia/Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.
