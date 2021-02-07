Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY)

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ELUXY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Monday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.00.

Get AB Electrolux (publ) alerts:

Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) stock opened at $50.10 on Wednesday. AB Electrolux has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 13.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AB Electrolux will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

About AB Electrolux (publ)

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances. It operates through four segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia/Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.