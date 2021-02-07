Deutsche Telekom’s (DTEGY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DTEGY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Telekom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.
Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock opened at $18.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.68. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93.
Deutsche Telekom Company Profile
Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.
