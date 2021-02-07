Deutsche Telekom’s (DTEGY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DTEGY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Telekom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock opened at $18.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.68. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 7.94%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

