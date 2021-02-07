National Bank Financial Weighs in on Royal Gold, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Royal Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.34 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.35. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $158.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.81 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RGLD. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.45.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $105.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 8.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. Royal Gold has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $147.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Royal Gold by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,060,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,424,000 after buying an additional 314,429 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Royal Gold by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,905,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,328,000 after buying an additional 183,839 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 190,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,901,000 after purchasing an additional 95,037 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,095,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,594,000 after purchasing an additional 80,174 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 180.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,505,000 after purchasing an additional 57,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.