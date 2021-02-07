CIBC Increases ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Price Target to $9.00

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at CIBC from $8.25 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 54.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ECNCF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ECN Capital in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from $8.25 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ECN Capital in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. ECN Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.64.

ECN Capital stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.36. ECN Capital has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $5.84.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

