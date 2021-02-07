FY2021 EPS Estimates for Hamilton Lane Incorporated Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Hamilton Lane in a report released on Tuesday, February 2nd. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.51 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.99. William Blair also issued estimates for Hamilton Lane’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HLNE. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on Hamilton Lane in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.20.

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE opened at $82.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Hamilton Lane has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $84.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.33 and a 200-day moving average of $72.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.88 and a beta of 0.83.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.30. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 44.51% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $84.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 233.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. 60.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.