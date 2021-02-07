Brokers Issue Forecasts for Sony Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:SNE)

Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for Sony in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now forecasts that the company will earn $8.22 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.21.

Get Sony alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SNE. UBS Group lowered shares of Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

NYSE SNE opened at $116.71 on Friday. Sony has a 12 month low of $50.94 and a 12 month high of $118.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNE. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sony by 1.2% in the third quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sony by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 216,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,617,000 after buying an additional 7,275 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sony by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Sony by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sony by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 323,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,848,000 after buying an additional 7,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.