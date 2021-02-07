Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of ($0.66) Per Share (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) – Analysts at William Blair issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. William Blair analyst M. Phipps forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.66) for the year.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.67). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 112.72% and a negative net margin of 215.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 million.

KDNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chinook Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

Shares of NASDAQ KDNY opened at $16.15 on Friday. Chinook Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $21.68. The stock has a market cap of $680.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.92.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, CEO Eric Dobmeier acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $26,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 5,429 shares of company stock valued at $73,649. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $2,887,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $22,336,000.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, an investigational Phase III ready endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

