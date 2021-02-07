Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) PT Raised to C$8.00

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.55% from the stock’s current price.

RAY.A has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC upped their target price on Stingray Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Stingray Group from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Stingray Group from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Stingray Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Get Stingray Group alerts:

Shares of Stingray Group stock opened at C$7.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$404.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.03. Stingray Group has a one year low of C$3.18 and a one year high of C$8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.44, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.