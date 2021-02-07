Cenovus Energy (CVE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Cenovus Energy to post earnings of C($0.08) per share for the quarter.

Shares of CVE stock opened at C$8.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.41. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.06 and a 1-year high of C$12.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.40 billion and a PE ratio of -4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVE. ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.75 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.00.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

See Also: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.