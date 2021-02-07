FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FuelCell Energy develops and markets ultra-clean power plants that generate electricity with up to twice the efficiency of conventional fossil fuel plants with virtually no air pollution and reduced greenhouse gas emissions using a variety of fuels including renewable biogas and domestically-available fuels like natural gas. “

FCEL has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut FuelCell Energy from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. FuelCell Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.63.

Shares of FuelCell Energy stock opened at $23.92 on Wednesday. FuelCell Energy has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $25.00. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.96 and a beta of 5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.58.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 74.92% and a negative net margin of 162.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts predict that FuelCell Energy will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jason Few acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $197,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,190.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCEL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the second quarter valued at $143,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 32.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,182 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 77.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 114,414 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 49,982 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 577.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 538,363 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 458,906 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the second quarter valued at $2,445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

