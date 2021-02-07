Calix (NYSE:CALX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $37.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Calix is a global leader in access innovation. Its Unified Access portfolio of broadband communications access systems and software enables communications service providers worldwide to transform their networks and become the broadband provider of choice to their subscribers. “

CALX has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Calix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Calix from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Calix from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.12.

Shares of CALX stock opened at $32.65 on Wednesday. Calix has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $36.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.21 and a beta of 1.49.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.52 million. Calix had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.51%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Calix will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $1,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 20,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $450,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Calix by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,865,244 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $144,791,000 after purchasing an additional 253,944 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Calix by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,590,438 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,278,000 after purchasing an additional 576,758 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Calix by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216,558 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,629,000 after purchasing an additional 277,590 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Calix by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,064,586 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,928,000 after purchasing an additional 70,157 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Calix by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 654,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after purchasing an additional 80,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

