Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MLM. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $262.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $316.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $259.52.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $297.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $135.08 and a twelve month high of $319.01. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $293.05 and its 200 day moving average is $254.29.

In other news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.64, for a total transaction of $2,747,498.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,609,916.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,407,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $566,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,932 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,649,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,841,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 669,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,576,000 after purchasing an additional 188,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 722.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 87,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,986,000 after acquiring an additional 77,291 shares during the period. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

