Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Curis, Inc. is a therapeutic drug development company focusing on cancer, neurological and dermatological disease indications, with technologies that utilize regulatory pathways that control repair and regeneration. Curis’ product development involves the use of small molecules or proteins to modulate these pathways. The company has successfully used this technology and product development approach to produce several promising drug product candidates in the fields of cancer, neurological disorders, hair growth, kidney and other diseases, as well as cardiovascular disease. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CRIS. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Curis from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Curis from $4.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

NASDAQ CRIS opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.87 million, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.66. Curis has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $13.44.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.74 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Curis will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James E. Dentzer sold 2,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $25,021.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,167.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRIS. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Curis in the 4th quarter valued at $12,865,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Curis in the 4th quarter valued at $11,434,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Curis by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after buying an additional 591,345 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in Curis in the 3rd quarter valued at $593,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Curis in the 3rd quarter valued at $356,000. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation; and Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors.

