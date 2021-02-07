Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $34.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

NYSE BFS opened at $31.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Saul Centers has a 1 year low of $23.49 and a 1 year high of $49.61. The company has a market capitalization of $748.10 million, a PE ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFS. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 14.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,336,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,528,000 after acquiring an additional 171,365 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,923,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,934,000 after buying an additional 77,373 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $1,300,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 111.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 29,012 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the third quarter worth about $579,000. Institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

