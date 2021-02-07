AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) vs. GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Head to Head Contrast

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) and GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.3% of AutoWeb shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.1% of GAN shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.8% of AutoWeb shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares AutoWeb and GAN’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AutoWeb $113.98 million 0.38 -$15.23 million ($1.13) -2.89 GAN $29.97 million 34.36 $1.79 million N/A N/A

GAN has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AutoWeb.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for AutoWeb and GAN, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AutoWeb 0 0 4 0 3.00 GAN 0 0 4 0 3.00

AutoWeb presently has a consensus target price of $5.13, suggesting a potential upside of 56.73%. GAN has a consensus target price of $27.25, suggesting a potential downside of 3.09%. Given AutoWeb’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AutoWeb is more favorable than GAN.

Profitability

This table compares AutoWeb and GAN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AutoWeb -10.53% -49.17% -21.08% GAN -24.35% 0.61% 0.46%

Summary

GAN beats AutoWeb on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AutoWeb

AutoWeb, Inc. operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle. The company's products and services also comprise WebLeads+ that offers various coupon options, which display marketing messages to consumers visiting the dealer's Website; and Payment Pro, a dealer Website conversion tool that offers consumers real-time online monthly payment information, as well as sells fixed placement advertising across its Website to automotive advertisers. It owns and operates automotive Websites that offers consumers with the information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions; direct marketing platform that enables manufacturers to selectively target in-market consumers during the often-extended vehicle shopping process; and click traffic referral program, a pay-per-click advertising program that offer targeted offers to consumers based on make, model, and geographic location. The company was formerly known as Autobytel Inc. and changed its name to AutoWeb, Inc. in October 2017. AutoWeb, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

About GAN

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming. The company also offer a range of professional and managed services designed to deploy and provide ongoing operational support for its software systems. It serves regional operators and individual tribal casino operators. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Irvine, California.

